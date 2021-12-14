Burger Swap (BURGER) One Day Volume Tops $13.57 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00006581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $53.21 million and $13.57 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038276 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,593,976 coins and its circulating supply is 17,218,976 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.