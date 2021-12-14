C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of AI stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.11.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $8,561,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $3,718,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,709 shares of company stock valued at $35,591,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

