Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will announce sales of $431.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.30 million and the lowest is $426.40 million. Cable One reported sales of $336.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,706.80. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,785.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,874.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.