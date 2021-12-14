Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives $29.86 Average PT from Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.86.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $78,788,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after buying an additional 822,251 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $15,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $13,215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 594,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

