Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caesarstone will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 980.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Caesarstone by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Caesarstone by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

