Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 235 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 232 ($3.07) to GBX 235 ($3.11) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($2.97) to GBX 180 ($2.38) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.24) to GBX 220 ($2.91) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt lowered Cairn Energy to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.97) to GBX 180 ($2.38) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.16) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 227.14 ($3.00).

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 180.80 ($2.39) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 286.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £901.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.75).

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.51), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($241,551.34).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

