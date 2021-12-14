Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

