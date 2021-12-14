Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PPD by 77.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Vii L. H&F sold 132,841,266 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $6,309,960,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

