Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,164 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of AES worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in AES by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AES by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

