Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 800,000 Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS FICVU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Frontier Investment Corp Units has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
Frontier Investment Corp Units Profile
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU).
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Corp Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment Corp Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.