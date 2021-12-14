Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ranpak by 111.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 358,449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ranpak by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 33.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,266,000 after acquiring an additional 544,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 3,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

