Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 227,344 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 227,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 144,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

NYSE CNQ opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $44.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

