Californium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (CF)

Californium (CURRENCY:CF) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Californium has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Californium coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Californium has a market capitalization of $20,095.42 and approximately $1.00 worth of Californium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium Profile

Californium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Californium’s total supply is 2,446,961 coins. Californium’s official Twitter account is @californiumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Californium’s official website is www.californium.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Californium (CF) is a SHA256 Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It's name is inspired in the most expensive metal on the planet, Californium. “

Buying and Selling Californium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Californium directly using U.S. dollars.

