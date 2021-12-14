Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce sales of $696.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $694.70 million and the highest is $699.10 million. Callaway Golf posted sales of $374.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767,332 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELY opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

