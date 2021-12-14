Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPB. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

