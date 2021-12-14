Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Boosted by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 5.5% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.