Carbon One Day Trading Volume Hits $129,913.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Carbon has a market cap of $4.63 million and $129,913.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Carbon has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,422,615 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

