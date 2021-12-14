Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $1,251,215.10 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 18,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $1,251,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.43.

Several analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cardlytics by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cardlytics by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

