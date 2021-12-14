Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 1,550 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

FNF stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

