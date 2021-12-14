Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

