Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $192.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

