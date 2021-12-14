Carret Asset Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

