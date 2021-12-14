Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $269.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.91 and a 1 year high of $272.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

