Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the November 15th total of 935,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 848.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWQXF remained flat at $$27.84 during trading on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

CWQXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

