Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Caterpillar stock opened at $201.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average of $208.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.