CBC.network 1-Day Volume Tops $139,317.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, CBC.network has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a market cap of $7.99 million and $139,317.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CBC.network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00038397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00201307 BTC.

About CBC.network

CBC.network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBC.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBC.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.