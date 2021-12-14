CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $11.62

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.11. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 6,470 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at $118,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $417,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.