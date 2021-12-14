Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will post sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsion by 185.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Celsion by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLSN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 735,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,697. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.