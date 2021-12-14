Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.96

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity in the third quarter worth $471,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth about $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

