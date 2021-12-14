Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.11

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 120136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

