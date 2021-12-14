Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.85.

CNC opened at $78.15 on Monday. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,510,000 after purchasing an additional 150,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

