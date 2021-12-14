Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $38.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

