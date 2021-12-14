Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.30

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.30 and traded as high as $21.35. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 14,206 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $254.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

