Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In other Centuria Office REIT news, insider Peter Done purchased 31,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$78,925.00 ($56,375.00).

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

