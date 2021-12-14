Cerity Partners LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 356,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,903,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

