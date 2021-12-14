Cerity Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TCG BDC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGBD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

