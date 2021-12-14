Cerity Partners LLC Invests $273,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $73,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,752.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 347.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

