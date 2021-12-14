Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,155 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

