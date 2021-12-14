Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.22.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

