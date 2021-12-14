Chain Guardians Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00038692 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

