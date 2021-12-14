Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIAFF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of CIAFF opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

