Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.18

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.18 and traded as high as C$7.20. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.11, with a volume of 214,869 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CHE.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$738.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

