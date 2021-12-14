Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded to Buy at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.57.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.