Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys Shares of 474 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 474 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.10. The stock has a market cap of $246.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

