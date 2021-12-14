Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 89,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.