Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chewy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,763.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

