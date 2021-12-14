China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the November 15th total of 1,558,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 312.4 days.

Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.