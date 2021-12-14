China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,000 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the November 15th total of 1,558,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 312.4 days.
Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $3.25.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.