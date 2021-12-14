China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Update

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 264.9% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CNCT opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. China Teletech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc is an investment holding company. It does not have any business operations. The company explores opportunities to acquire business in both China and the rest of the world. China Teletech Holding was founded on March 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

