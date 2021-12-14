ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the November 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth $5,743,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 52.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.32. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.87. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $257.05 million for the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

