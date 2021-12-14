Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.71 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.04 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,690.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,767.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,729.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 38,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

